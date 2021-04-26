State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $878,000 Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

