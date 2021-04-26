State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,141,731 shares of company stock valued at $84,365,925. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

IBKR opened at $73.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

