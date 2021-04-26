State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 554 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

THC stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

