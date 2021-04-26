State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $823,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last quarter.

NYSE:TNL opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

