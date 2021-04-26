State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of STT opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

