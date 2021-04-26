State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.
Shares of STT opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
