Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $51.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 87,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,445. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

