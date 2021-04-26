Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PUGOY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of PUGOY stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

