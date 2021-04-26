Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Financial Survey

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axos Financial 0 2 3 1 2.83

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.90%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 7.67% 3.83% 0.35% Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 1.35 $29.25 million $1.11 4.56 Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.72 $183.44 million $3.10 14.73

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Sterling Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

