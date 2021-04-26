Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.