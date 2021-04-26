Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Bill.com stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.76. 473,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -320.69. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

