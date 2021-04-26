Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.51. 10,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.