Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $330.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

