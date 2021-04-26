Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUMO. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.22.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

