Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $161.14 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

