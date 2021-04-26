Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Apr 26th, 2021

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.92-$6.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.83. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.57-$1.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $162.60. 364,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $163.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

