SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

SIVB traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $572.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

