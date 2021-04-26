Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.