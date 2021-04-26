Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $176.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

