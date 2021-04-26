Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.