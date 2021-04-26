Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $43.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.