TD Securities Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$50.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:SII traded down C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$53.13. 23,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,723. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$32.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

