TD Securities Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$61.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRU. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.89.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.