TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

