Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.16.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.23. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

