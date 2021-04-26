TEMCO One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.62 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00996638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.00728361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.66 or 0.99974503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

