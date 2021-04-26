Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $71,466.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00740825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.20 or 0.07835710 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

