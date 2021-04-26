Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $747,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,093,717 shares of company stock valued at $140,004,254 in the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
