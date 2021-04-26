TerraCredit (CREDIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,299.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $11.12 million and $5,299.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

