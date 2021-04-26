Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

