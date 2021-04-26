Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.