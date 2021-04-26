Terry L. Blaker Sells 1,602 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $147.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

