Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.36 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

