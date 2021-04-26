Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $86,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,247,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,743. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.90 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average of $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,273 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

