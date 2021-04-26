Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $12.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,588.00. 3,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.61 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,571.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

