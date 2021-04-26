The Allstate (ALL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Allstate (NYSE: ALL):

4/26/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

4/22/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $135.00.

3/30/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.59. 64,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

