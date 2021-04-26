The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $125.86 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 2842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.05.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.