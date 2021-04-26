The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently:

4/21/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00.

4/19/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

