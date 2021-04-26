The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 1.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 35,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

