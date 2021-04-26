The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $19.27 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

