The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

