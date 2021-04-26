The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

