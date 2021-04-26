The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.26

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 65231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,783 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

