The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.26

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 65231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,783 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit