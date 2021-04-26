The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $203.00 at Argus

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Argus from $173.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $178.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

