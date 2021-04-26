The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $96.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 21,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,872. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

