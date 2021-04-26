The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $96.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.69.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.
In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 21,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,872. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
