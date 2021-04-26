The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 9,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.