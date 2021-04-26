The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 26.40-27.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $26.40-27.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.92 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $274.44. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.89.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.59.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

