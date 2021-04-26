The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $78.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.