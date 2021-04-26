The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $67.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

