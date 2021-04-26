The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock worth $15,262,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

