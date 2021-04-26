The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,086. The firm has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

